Man charged in crash that killed elderly Aurora couple

AURORA | A 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide for a June crash that killed an elderly Aurora couple.

Gonzalo Fabian Moreno was arrested Monday on charges stemming from the June 21 deaths of Larry and Jetta Feils, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The crash happened at 3:11 p.m. June 21 on East Yale Avenue just west of South Chambers Road when a Toyota Seqouia SUV and a Hyundai Elantra slammed into each other head on.

The couple in the Hyundai both died later that day at an area hospital.

Police initially said they did not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

In an arrest affidavit filed against Moreno, police said he showed no signs of being drunk and voluntarily provided a blood sample after the crash.

Investigators got the results from that test in August and it showed a small amount of alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Police said they believe Moreno may have had alcohol in his system from the night before and likely used cocaine earlier that day in an effort to “wake up.”

He told police he dozed off at the time of the crash and denied drinking alcohol that day, but investigators were suspicious of that story early on. Investigators said in the affidavit they believe Moreno dozed off because of the alcohol and cocaine.