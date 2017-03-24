Man arrested in Jordan Road homicide

ARAPAHOE COUNTY | The Arapahoe County sheriff’s office has arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide Wednesday on Jordan Road in Centennial, just outside Aurora city limits.

Following a two-day investigation, Nicholas Locascio, 29, is being charged with first-degree murder based on probable cause, according to authorities. He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

Nicholas Locascio Courtesy of Arapahoe County sheriff's office

Locascio was already in custody on unrelated drug charges after being tracked down March 22 near Arapahoe and South Parker roads — about a mile away from Regis Jesuit High School — following a citizen report.

The Arapahoe County sheriff’s office reported Wednesday that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. outside a business at 7000 S. Jordan Rd. The incident caused Regis Jesuit High School to go on lockdown. Charisse Broderick King, a spokeswoman for Regis Jesuit, said it was only a precaution.

According to the most recent report, a 32-year-old unidentified victim was found dead outside of the business. In addition to the deputies and criminalists who initially responded to the scene, a considerable number of investigators worked the case around the clock leading up to the arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was available and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.