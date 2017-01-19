Man accused of sex abuse of a girl lived in 5 other states

CHALMETTE, La. | Authorities want to know if a man accused of abusing a girl in a New Orleans suburb in the early 2000s may have had more recent victims in other states.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said Timothy Gemelli, 54, of Slidell, has been arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a girl below the age of 10 in Chalmette, where he lived in the early 2000s.

He’s being held in lieu of $400,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney who could comment about the allegations, sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Cannizaro said Thursday.

The sheriff said in a news release that Gemelli also has lived in Longmont and Firestone, Colorado; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Picayune, Mississippi; and Harris County, Texas. Detectives want to know about possible victims in those areas.

Several women who were girls when he lived in Colorado were expected to meet with authorities there, Pohlmann said.

He said Gemelli was given probation and credit for time served after pleading guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile girl in St. Bernard Parish in 1981. He pleaded guilty to negligent injury and received a suspended sentence for shooting a woman in 1982.