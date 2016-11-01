Mail carrier union responds to Trump’s voter fraud claims

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The head of the union representing postal carriers has denied allegations brought by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that question the integrity of Colorado’s mail-in ballot election.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2fbo8eT ) that Trump made remarks at a Saturday rally in Golden about mailed-in ballots potentially being thrown away.

The president of the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers, Doug Jaynes, joined Gov. John Hickenlooper Monday in denouncing Trump’s remarks. Jaynes called the presidential nominee’s comments an “insult” to his profession.

This year marks the first time Colorado has held a presidential election allowing voters to send in their ballots by mail. The mail system has only been used for other elections.

Officials with the Colorado County Clerks Association say voters can check the status of their ballot at govotecolorado.com.

