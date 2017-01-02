Longmont man dies after motorcycle, SUV collide

LONGMONT, Colo. | Authorities say a 66-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Longmont.

The Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2hErp7x ) that the victim was taken to a hospital after the Sunday collision and pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police Sgt. Eric Lewis says the Longmont man had been heading south on his motorcycle when an SUV did a U-turn in front of him and the two vehicles collided.

The SUV was driven by a 65-year-old woman, whose name has also not been released.

Lewis says speed and intoxication do not appear to be factors in the crash, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/