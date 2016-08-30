Lochte mum on Rio return, plugs ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gig

NEW YORK | Ryan Lochte isn’t saying whether he’ll return to Brazil to face a charge of filing a false police report over a gas station encounter during the Olympics.

Lochte tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” his legal team is dealing with the situation, adding “we’re just trying to get this over with.”

Despite his current woes, Lochte was named Tuesday as one of the contestants on the upcoming edition of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Lochte admits he lied about having a gun held to his head at a Rio de Janeiro gas station, where he and three other American swimmers had stopped to use a restroom. Lochte says he has offered to reimburse fellow swimmer James Feigen for a nearly $11,000 fine Feigen paid to resolve legal issues and leave the country.