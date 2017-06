EDITOR:

Totally agree with your editorial about the need for the legislature to stop the state from hiding prisoners (May 4). The governor’s rationale that it’s for staff security makes no sense. When is the last time you heard of a prison being raided to find a prisoner? I’m particularly upset about James Holmes, whom I think may have been transferred where he is closer to his family. I bet they know where he is. This is so unfair to the victims.

Vivian Taylor, Aurora