At least 9 killed after truck hits German Christmas Market

Firefighters attend an injured person after a truck ran into crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Police said that several people have been killed. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) A police officer with a submachine gun stands guard after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Several people have been killed in the incident. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A firefighter walks past a star after a truck ran into crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, killing several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police stand beside a damaged truck which ran into crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) A truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Berlin police said that several people have been killed in the incident. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A police officer investigate the scene after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Police officers stand beside a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN | A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin on Monday evening killing at least nine people, and causing multiple injuries, police said.

The truck crashed into the market outside the capital’s popular Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

AP Television footage showed a large Scania truck with its windshield smashed out on the sidewalk alongside the market, with a swarm of ambulances nearby. A large Christmas tree with a gold star on top was toppled over nearby in the street.

Witness Mike Fox told The Associated Press at the scene that the large truck missed him by only about three meters as it drove into the market, tearing through tables and wooden stands.

“It was definitely deliberate,” said the tourist from Birmingham, England.

He said he helped people who appeared to have broken limbs, and that others were trapped under Christmas stands.

In a brief update on Twitter, police said they were still investigating whether the incident was an accident or an attack.

Police and rescue workers swarmed the scene after the incident blocking access to the market itself, and firetrucks and ambulances whizzed by.

___