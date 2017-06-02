LEADING OFF: Kershaw faces Brewers; M’s await injury reports

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

DIGGIN’ BREW TOWN

Clayton Kershaw (7-2) starts Friday’s series opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee, where he is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. Jimmy Nelson, who starts for the Brewers, struck out 10 against Arizona in his last start.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Boston Red Sox's Rick Porcello delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alec Asher delivers a pitch agains the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson) Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, third from left, is helped off the field by trainer Rob Nodine, left, and first base coach Casey Candaele, right, after suffering an injury sliding into second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seattle. Segura was out on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, right, watches as a trainer talks with Nelson Cruz (23) after Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand with a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seattle. Cruz remained in the game but was replaced with pinch-hitter Boog Powell in the fifth inning. The Rockies won 6-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game in San Francisco. Kershaw (7-2) starts Friday's series opener for the Dodgers against Milwaukee, where he is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) FILE - In this May 28, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Tomlin, who starts the opener of a three-game series Friday in Kansas City, is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season and has a 10-4 record against them in 19 starts. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

HOPEFUL NEWS

The Seattle Mariners will be hoping for good news on Friday with the injuries suffered by designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura. Segura suffered a right ankle injury Thursday and Cruz was hit by a pitch on the top of his left hand. Both players ended up leaving Seattle’s 6-3 loss to Colorado and were undergoing tests to determine the severity. The Mariners are expected to have updates on both players on Friday. Seattle has nine players on the 10- or 60-day disabled list.

YOU AGAIN

Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin, who starts the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City, is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season and has a 10-4 record against them in 19 starts.

ON THE REBOUND

Boston’s Rick Porcello and Alec Asher attempt to get back into a groove when the Red Sox face the Orioles in an AL East matchup. Porcello (3-6, 4.21 ERA) will be looking to regain his 2016 Cy Young Award form after giving up 11 hits in each of his last two outings. Hit hard by Houston on Sunday in his first start with Baltimore, Asher (1-3, 3.77 ERA) gets a second chance to prove he’s worthy of replacing struggling Ubaldo Jimenez in the rotation.

BIG SUPPORT

Jose Urena (3-2) is scheduled to start Friday for the Miami Marlins against Patrick Corbin (4-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins have scored 20 runs in Urena’s past two starts, and he won both.

