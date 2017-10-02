Lawyers for man accused of killing Aurora woman and dumping her body say she may have shot herself

CENTENNIAL | Lawyers for a man accused of killing an Aurora woman and dumping her body in the foothills west of Denver said Monday the woman may have killed herself while playing “Russian roulette.”

Shawrae Butler, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a dead body and other charges stemming from the April death of Queen Ashby, 20, whose body was found in early April south of Idaho Springs.

Butler, who was arrested in May a short time after Ashby’s body was identified, appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing. Documents in the case have been sealed since Butler’s arrest so the hearing, after which a judge is expected to rule whether there is enough evidence for Butler to stand trial, marked the first time investigators publicly discussed details about the case.

Agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which lead the investigation until they determined Ashby was killed in Aurora and handed the case to detectives there, testified that Ashby died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Her body was wrapped in a green army blanket and a gray tarp which was duct taped closed, according to testimony.

Butler’s lawyer, public defender James Karbach, said some witnesses told investigators that Ashby shot herself while playing Russian Roulette at a home near East Colfax Avenue and Joliet Street. Karbach said the house had a reputation of being where several young people gathered regularly to drink and do drugs.

“Everyone was extremely high on ecstasy and cocaine,” Karbach said.

He also said Butler was friends with Ashby and had no reason to kill her.

“There is no indication that he wanted to kill her,” Karbach said.

But prosecutors said other witnesses said they saw the gun in Butler’s hand shortly before Ashby was killed. They also said Butler was known to play with guns when he got drunk and had repeatedly threatened other people with guns in the past.

They also said Ashby did not like guns and would not have played Russian roulette. Her ex-boyfriend told investigators he had a gun and Ashby was “scared” of it and always steered clear, prosecutors said.

Butler sat quietly at the defense table throughout Monday’s hearing, which is expected to last all day.

He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Jail.