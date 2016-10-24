Lawsuit challenges Colorado ban on ‘ballot selfies’

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A Colorado lawmaker and voter filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday seeking to overturn a state law that bars people from taking photos of their ballots.

The suit was filed by Republican state Sen. Owen Hill, of Colorado Springs, and Scott Romano of Littleton.

“Ballot selfies” are a misdemeanor in Colorado.

A review by The Associated Press found 18 states have laws against sharing ballot photos. Six other states bar photography in polling places but permit photos of mail-in ballots.

Courts have struck down bans in New Hampshire and Indiana, and rules have been changed in California and Rhode Island.

The Colorado suit names the secretary of state and attorney general as defendants.

Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert said the law defends the integrity of elections and protects voters from intimidation or inducement.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment.

KUSA-TV first reported the suit.

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com