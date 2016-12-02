Law enforcement gathers for Castle Rock state trooper funeral

ENGLEWOOD | The Colorado state trooper hit and killed by a truck while investigating a crash on Interstate 25 is being honored Friday.

This undated photo provided by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Noe Gamez-Ruiz, who was charged with careless driving resulting in the death of Trooper Cody Donahue and failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle. The trooper died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, after he was struck by a commercial vehicle while investigating a traffic crash on the interstate south of Castle Rock, Colo. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Law enforcement representatives from around the state are expected to attend Trooper Cody Donahue’s funeral at Denver First Church of the Nazarene in Englewood following a long procession. Gov. John Hickenlooper has also ordered flags around the state to be lowered in remembrance of Donahue, who leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

He was killed Nov. 25 after a truck driver allegedly drifted onto the shoulder of I-25 south of Castle Rock.

Donahue’s family issued a statement Thursday urging anyone who’s been touched by his death to drive carefully and to slow down and move over if they see emergency personnel on the side of the road.