The Latest: University of Colorado acquitted in stabbing

A University of Colorado student has been found not guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of another student outside a Boulder bar last year.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ian Scheuermann got into an argument with 26-year-old Sean Hudson of Greenfield, Indiana and two other men over a comment Scheuermann made about a woman he and Hudson had both dated. A fight broke out, and prosecutors say Scheuermann stabbed Hudson while the two were on the ground.

Scheuermann’s lawyer, Lisa Wayne, told jurors in closing arguments Friday morning that he grabbed a pocketknife to defend himself in the heat of the moment and was just trying to get Hudson off him.

The Daily Camera reported that Scheuermann was stoic as the judge read the verdict.

Jurors are deliberating the fate of a University of Colorado student charged with fatally stabbing another student outside a Boulder bar.

Testimony in the trial of 23-year-old Ian Scheuermann ended Thursday without him taking the stand. Lawyers delivered closing arguments Friday morning before jurors began their deliberations.

Authorities say Scheuermann got into an argument with 26-year-old Sean Hudson of Greenfield, Indiana and two other men over a comment Scheuermann made about a woman he and Hudson had both dated. A fight broke out, and prosecutors say Scheuermann stabbed Hudson while the two were on the ground.

The Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2ePfpUL ) reports that Scheuermann’s lawyer told jurors in closing arguments that he grabbed a pocketknife to defend himself in the heat of the moment.

