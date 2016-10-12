The Latest: Senate defector back on board with Trump

WASHINGTON | The Latest on the presidential race (all times local):

10:30 A.M.

Donald Trump has one defector from the Senate back in the fold.

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska called just days ago for Trump to step aside because of his remarks about imposing himself on women. The conservative Republican loyalist called Trump’s comments “disgusting and totally unacceptable” and said Trump should let running mate Mike Pence serve as the party’s nominee in the election.

Now she’s reversed herself. Fischer told Nebraska radio station KLIN that it’s “not a tough choice” to keep supporting Trump. She spoke Tuesday.

Fischer’s Nebraska colleague, Sen. Ben Sasse, has attracted plenty of criticism from Republicans in the state for his long-held opposition to Trump.

9:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton will challenge Republicans over their support for Donald Trump during campaign events in Colorado and Nevada.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta says Republicans have to answer whether they are with Trump or against him, particularly as he runs what Podesta called a “race into the sewer.”

He says even those who have revoked their support for Trump following revelation of his predatory comments about women have “propped him up for a very long time.”

Podesta says Trump’s strategy appears to be trying to “disgust” voters so they don’t show up to vote.

Clinton is holding rallies Wednesday in Pueblo, Colorado, and Las Vegas.

7:30 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager says it’s not certain he’ll follow through on his vow to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Hillary Clinton if he becomes president.

Kellyanne Conway says, “We’ll have to see, if he’s elected president, if that makes any sense.”

On ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Conway was asked Wednesday about Trump’s repeated suggestions that he’d use the power of the presidency to put Clinton behind bars for alleged misdeeds. She said, “It wouldn’t be up to him whether or not she goes to jail. That would have to be fully adjudicated through the regular channels like it would be for anyone else.”

Conway says Trump is channeling the frustrations of many people who think Clinton plays by a different set of rules.

As for Republican leaders who’ve abandoned or wavered on Trump, Conway says his campaign wants the support of anyone who will endorse Trump.

7 a.m.

Here comes Donald Trump, unfiltered. Again.

The Republican presidential candidate is vowing to win the election his own way, as party leaders step back from him.

He declared on Fox News on Tuesday night that he’s “just tired of non-support” from Republican leaders and he “wouldn’t want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people.”

With his campaign floundering, Trump is reverting to the combative, divisive strategy that propelled him to victory in the GOP primary. That means attacking critics — including fellow Republicans. Those close to Trump suggest it’s “open season” on every detractor, regardless of party.