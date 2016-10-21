The Latest: Some Colorado wildfire evacuees allowed back

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | The Latest on a southern Colorado wildfire that has burned five homes (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

A southern Colorado wildfire is now 33 percent contained and more residents are being allowed to return home.

Evacuation orders for some residents near Beulah in Pueblo County were lifted Thursday morning and some residents in Custer County were allowed back in the evening.

The fire is 11 miles east of Westcliffe. Officials say it started Monday when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.

The burned area was listed at about 28 square miles Thursday.

2:35 p.m.

10:35 a.m.

