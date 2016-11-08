The Latest: Coloradans have the right to election selfies

DENVER | The Latest on Election Day in Colorado (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Colorado’s voters have a new right Tuesday — the ability to snap pictures of their own ballots and share those pictures on social media.

The state’s ban on so-called “ballot selfies” was put on hold Friday. A Denver judge sided with a group of voters who said the 1891 ban is outdated and infringes on free speech.

State elections officials warned that allowing “ballot selfies” could lead to long lines and voter confusion. That’s because polling places may still ban cameras in the voting booths, meaning “ballot selfies” could not be made during in-person voting.

The judge ruled the polling-site confusion wasn’t enough to prevent people from being able to share their ballots if they wish. Laws against vote-buying and voter intimidation remain in effect.

_____

8:55 a.m.

People are dropping off their ballots and voting in person around Colorado in the final day of the election.

As of Tuesday morning, 2.2 million people had already voted but everyone else has until 7 p.m. to either return their ballot at a drop box or cast their ballot at a voting center.

Democrats were quicker to cast their ballots this year but Republicans have overtaken them. Of those who have already voted, 35 percent are registered Republicans and 34 percent are Democrats. Thirty percent are unaffiliated.

Voters can find out where they can drop off their ballots or vote in person at GoVoteColorado.com.

_____

7:15 a.m.

Nearly 2 million people had already voted as of Monday but everyone else has until 7 p.m. Tuesday to either return their ballot at a drop box or cast their ballot at a voting center.

More Republicans have turned in their ballots than Democrats so far.

This is the first presidential election in Colorado to be conducted mainly by mail ballot.