The Latest: Clinton resumes advertising in Colorado

WASHINGTON | The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:15 a.m.

The Hillary Clinton campaign is back on the air in Colorado.

The campaign had suspended its television advertising in the battleground state in July. It was taken as a sign of confidence that she had the state locked up.

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. A new fundraising email from Ryan’s political operation, over former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s signature, seeks money for Republican congressional candidates by calling the appeal “our very last chance to stop Pelosi and Hillary.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd during a campaign rally at Kent State University, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Her campaign says Clinton is returning to Colorado’s airwaves with a six-figure buy. That comes as polls are tightening, but Colorado Democrats are dominating early voting.

Colorado is also home to two competitive congressional races. Clinton’s return to the airwaves could help Democrats oust two Republican incumbents.

9:10 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s voted for Donald Trump, but he’s still not going to campaign with him.

Ryan said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” that he used early voting to cast his ballot for the Republican presidential nominee last week.

Trump is campaigning Tuesday in Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin, but the speaker won’t be joining him. Ryan said he hadn’t been aware of Trump’s travel plans until 10 minutes before the Fox interview and would be in Indiana then. Trump’s travel plans had been announced at least a day in advance.

Ryan and Trump have had a rocky relationship and Ryan has previously said he wouldn’t campaign for Trump.

But Ryan said “we’ve worked with our nominee” on health care, national security, tax reform and other policy proposals.

3:55 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is not the only one playing defense after the FBI’s disclosure last week of additional emails relevant to its probe of her use of a private email server. Other Democrats are under the gun in dozens of down-ballot races that will determine who controls the House and Senate next year.

To the extent the fortunes of down-ballot Democrats rise and fall with Clinton, it’s a worrisome development for the party.

But the flare-up gives Republicans, many of whom have been repeatedly on the defensive over a slew of controversies involving GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, a chance to go on offense.