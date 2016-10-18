The Latest: Calmer weather at southern Colorado wildfire

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | The Latest on a wildfire burning in southern Colorado (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Heavy smoke from the Junkins Fire billows behind a burn scar from an earlier wildfire in this photo taken in Wetmore, Colo., Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP)

Cooler and calmer weather Tuesday should help crews fighting a southern Colorado wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people and destroyed one home.

The fire was reported before dawn Monday east of Westcliffe and gusty winds helped it grow to 24 square miles by the end of the day. The winds also grounded water-dropping helicopters.

Both helicopters and air tankers that drop fire retardant have been dispatched to the fire, which has destroyed five outbuildings and one home.