Large swastikas trampled in snow at Greeley park

GREELEY | Police say there’s no indication that two large swastikas trampled in the snow at a Greeley park were drawn as a threat to a nearby synagogue.

The Greeley Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/zWFfh4 ) a couple sledding with their 3-year-old daughter at Glenmere Park on Sunday noticed the swastikas on a frozen lake, and it appears the symbols were made by a single person who shuffled across the ice.

The Beth Israel Congregation Synagogue is a few blocks away.

Lt. David Spies says the culprit might be someone who thinks it’s funny or doesn’t understand what the symbol means, adding that he would be a lot more concerned if it had been carved on the lawn of a place of worship.

Spies says it’s too dangerous to cover the 10-foot-by-10-foot swastikas because the ice is thin.

