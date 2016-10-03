Kubiak plans to go with Siemian as long as he’s healthy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Gary Kubiak always had a definitive answer last season when he gathered his players to let them know whether Peyton Manning or Brock Osweiler would start that week.

This time, it comes with a caveat.

Kubiak told KDSP-AM in Denver on one of his weekly radio show appearances Monday “our plan is for Trevor (Siemian) being there Sunday, but we have to take it day by day.”

So, rookie Paxton Lynch might get his first start when the Broncos (4-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-1).

Siemian injured his left, non-throwing shoulder when he was slung to the turf by Bucs defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, and Lynch threw for 170 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 27-7 win at Tampa.

