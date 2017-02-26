Ku Klux Klan fliers distributed in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | A national campaign to recruit members to the Ku Klux Klan reached Grand Junction, with fliers distributed in at least three neighborhoods during the week of Valentine’s Day.

The fliers advised people to “love your own RACE,” and to “stop homosexuality & race mixing.”

The fliers say they come from the Loyal White Knights KKK and include a phone number and website for those interested in joining the white supremacy group.

Mark Potok, a senior fellow with the Southern Poverty Law Center, says the KKK has been passing out leaflets for the past two years, with efforts picking up in the last six months or so. He says it’s legal for the group to distribute the fliers.

Potok says similar fliers were distributed in other states this month.