Keys, lightbulbs tied to Thomas Edison go up for auction

TRENTON, N.J. | Keys to the New Jersey lab where Thomas Edison invented the phonograph are up for auction in Dallas, along with some of the lightbulbs that he perfected.

A Pittsburgh man acquired the items from his great aunt, who was married to one of the attorneys whose law firm represented Edison in patent lawsuits.

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows Thomas A. Edison: Keys to His Menlo Park Laboratory on display. Six keys in all from the famous inventor’s Menlo Park home and work place will be auctioned Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Dallas, along with five lightbulbs, including two that he created. Heritage Auctions will open the bidding on the two lots. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

Tags on five of the six keys list the doors that they opened, including the Menlo Park lab which Edison opened in 1876 that became known as the “invention factory.”

It is where Edison was credited with perfecting the incandescent light for commercial purposes. He created two of the bulbs up for auction that were part of a collection used in patent infringement lawsuits.

Heritage Auctions will open bidding at 11 a.m. EST Saturday.