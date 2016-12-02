Kerry: US, Russia studying new ideas to stop Syria fighting

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME | U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says he has exchanged “ideas” with his Russian counterpart on how to stop the fighting in Aleppo, Syria.

He says the ideas will be tested in follow-up discussions next week. He didn’t elaborate.

After meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (SEHR’-gay LAHV’-rahf) Friday in Rome, Kerry said “nobody is waiting for the next administration” in the U.S.

He says though the two countries back opposing sides in Syria’s civil war, they agree Syria’s situation is urgent.

But he says “we have to wait and see” if diplomacy makes an impact.

Kerry says U.S. and Russian diplomats will hold technical talks in Geneva early next week.

Then Kerry and Lavrov will meet on the sidelines of a conference in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.