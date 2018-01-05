Kansas election chief charges 2 more with voter fraud

HAYS, Kan. | Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has charged two more people with voting illegally less than a day after President Donald Trump dismantled his voter fraud commission.

Kobach’s office said Thursday that the charges involve two people accused of double voting in Kansas and Colorado in 2016. They are among 15 people to be charged since Kobach obtained the authority to prosecute voter fraud cases in 2015. Kobach is a candidate for Kansas governor.

The most recent charges come on the heels of Trump’s announcement late Wednesday that he is disbanding the commission for which Kobach had served as vice chairman. Trump’s decision followed infighting and refusals by numerous states to cooperate.

The mission of the commission was transferred to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.