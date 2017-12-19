Justice Dept. says it settles ag worker discrimination case

DENVER | The Justice Department says a Colorado agricultural company accused of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreign visa workers has agreed to pay $10,500 to settle a lawsuit.

The department announced Monday that Loveland-based Crop Production Services will also pay nearly $19,000 in lost wages to the workers.

The department sued the company in September, claiming it refused to hire at least three seasonal U.S. workers at its rice breeding site in El Campo, Texas last year.

Richard Downey, who is in charge of investor and corporate relations for Crop Production Services, denies that the company discriminated against U.S. workers and says it received certification from the U.S. Department of Labor that no U.S. workers were qualified and available to fill the positions.