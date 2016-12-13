Justice Department considers probe of VA perjury allegations

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The Justice Department says it’s considering whether to investigate allegations that Veterans Affairs Department executives lied to Congress to conceal massive cost overruns at an Aurora hospital.

In a letter made public Tuesday, the Justice Department told Congress the FBI is reviewing the allegations.

Lawmakers claim two VA executives lied when testifying before the House Veterans Affairs Committee about ballooning cost estimates for the hospital.

The hospital, under construction in suburban Aurora, is now expected to cost around $1.7 billion, nearly triple the 2014 estimate.

A bipartisan group of 21 lawmakers on the Veterans Affairs Committee requested an investigation in September, after the VA’s internal watchdog said one executive knew the hospital cost was soaring but didn’t tell Congress.

VA officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.