Jurors deliberating University of Colorado stabbing case

BOULDER, Colo. | Jurors are deliberating the fate of a University of Colorado student charged with fatally stabbing another student outside a Boulder bar.

Testimony in the trial of 23-year-old Ian Scheuermann ended Thursday without him taking the stand. Lawyers delivered closing arguments Friday morning before jurors began their deliberations.

Authorities say Scheuermann got into an argument with 26-year-old Sean Hudson of Greenfield, Indiana and two other men over a comment Scheuermann made about a woman he and Hudson had both dated. A fight broke out, and prosecutors say Scheuermann stabbed Hudson while the two were on the ground.

The Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2ePfpUL ) reports that Scheuermann’s lawyer told jurors in closing arguments that he grabbed a pocketknife to defend himself in the heat of the moment.

