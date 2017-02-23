Judge says Denver’s airport must allow last-minute protests

DENVER | A federal judge says Denver’s airport must accommodate last-minute protests like the one last month over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Judge William Martinez ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by two people who participated in the protest Jan. 28, the day after Trump issued his executive order regarding travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The airport has required protesters to request permits seven days in advance, but Martinez ordered it to issue them to people “communicating topical ideas” relevant to the airport if they give 24 hours’ notice. He said the airport should try to allow people to protest in places where anyone without a ticket is permitted.

Airport officials are considering their options and say they must be able to limit the size and location of demonstrations for safety reasons and so travelers can move around efficiently.