Judge reverses ruling in Boulder prior restraint case

BOULDER, Colo. | A judge has reversed her ruling barring the Boulder Daily Camera from publishing information contained in an arrest affidavit involving an attempted murder case but the newspaper is still under orders not to use the information for now.

The Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2dAdizu ) reports that Judge Maria Berkenkotter changed her ruling Wednesday but put her decision on hold for a week while defense lawyers consider an appeal.

The case involves a 16-year-old boy charged as an adult for allegedly attacking a 71-year-old woman who picked him up while he was hitchhiking Sept. 19.

The Camera got a copy of the document from the district attorney’s office which didn’t know the teen’s lawyers had filed a motion to seal the case.

The judge found that the defense’s privacy concerns were not enough to trump press freedom.