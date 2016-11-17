Judge: Man in Planned Parenthood attack still incompetent

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A judge says a man who acknowledged killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent, stalling the case against him.

Judge Gilbert Martinez made the ruling Thursday based on a report from the state psychiatric hospital, where Robert Dear has been undergoing treatment since he was deemed incompetent in May.

Dear will remain in the state hospital until the judge determines he is able to assist in his defense.

Dan King, a public defender for accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear, Jr., arrives for a competency hearing, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Stacie Scott/The Gazette via AP) District Attorney Dan May arrives for a competency hearing for Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear, Jr., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Stacie Scott/The Gazette via AP) Leyonte Chandler, brother of Ke'Arre Stewart, one of the three people killed at a Planned Parenthood shooting, arrives for a competency hearing for Robert Lewis Dear, Jr., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Stacie Scott/The Gazette via AP)

During an October hearing, Dear claimed he’s been forcibly medicated while being held at the hospital.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured.

Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance. Two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.

The judge will receive an update on his progress at a Feb. 15 hearing.