Judge: Colorado sex offender registry unconstitutional — 775 registrants inside Aurora

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colorado Bureau of Investigation sexual offender registry map for Aurora on Sept. 1, 2017. The program forcing convicts to register with police and publicly display their addresses was ruled unconstitutional by a federal circuit court Friday, citing cruel and unusual punishment for those ostracized by the registry.

DENVER | A federal judge has ruled that Colorado’s sex offender registry is unconstitutional because it makes offenders vulnerable to cruel and unusual punishment from the public.

Currently, the registry shows that 775 convicts live in Aurora.

Denver’s KCNC-TV reports that U.S. District Court Judge Richard Matsch ruled Thursday in the case of three offenders who want to remove their information from the registry.

Matsch said that listing offenders’ names, addresses and other information on a state website gives the public the “power to inflict punishments beyond those imposed through the court.”

Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation posts the information.

Alison Ruttenberg is an attorney for the three offenders. She says the registry has not solved a single crime in Colorado.

Colorado’s attorney general’s office says it hasn’t decided to appeal the ruling.