Judge advances Colorado murder, dismemberment case

BOULDER, Colo. | Colorado prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a first-degree murder case against a Boulder man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in Colorado, dismembering her body in Louisiana and putting a suitcase containing her torso in a dumpster in Oklahoma, a judge has ruled.

District Judge Ingrid Bakke also ruled Wednesday that Adam Densmore, 32, will remain jailed without bail, pending trial in the February death of Ashley Mead, 25, the Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2tN2gRd) reports.

Defense attorney Kathryn Herold had argued that if a murder occurred it was a hasty act, not premeditated, and that bail should be set.

“There has been zero testimony on how Ms. Mead died, when she died and where she died,” Herold said. Mead was last seen on Feb. 12.

Bakke said the circumstantial evidence in the case rises to the level of continuing to hold Densmore without bond.

A date for Densmore’s arraignment has not been set.

During Densmore’s preliminary hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, Bakke heard testimony that Mead’s blood was found in the apartment Densmore and Mead shared with their 1-year-old daughter, in his car and on a reciprocating saw in his parents’ shed in Louisiana.

Mead’s torso was found in a suitcase that belonged to Densmore’s sister that had been put in a dumpster about 40 miles south of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Surveillance video from a gas station and a Walmart put Densmore in the area on Feb. 15, officers testified.

Surveillance video from Arkansas shows Densmore putting a trash bag in a dumpster earlier on Feb. 15, Boulder police Detective Kara Wills testified Tuesday. Police have searched a landfill in Arkansas, but have not recovered any more evidence or remains, Wills said.

Police tried to contact Densmore after Mead was reported missing on Feb. 12. He called back the next day and told Detective Andrew Kirshbaum that he and Mead had “probably the worst fight we have ever been in,” according to a recording of the call.

Densmore said he was afraid the fight would get physical so he left. He can be heard in the recording telling Kirshbaum that “In a lot of anger I said, ‘I hate you and I hope you die.'”

He later said he was ashamed of saying that, but “I literally meant that when I said it.”

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/