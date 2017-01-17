Johnston kicks off campaign with pledge of debt-free college

DENVER | Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is kicking off his quest for the Democratic party’s gubernatorial nomination by promising to provide two years of debt-free college to Coloradans who volunteer for the state.

Johnston is a former high school principal and Obama education advisor. He’s one of many Democrats expected to run for governor in 2018. Current Gov. John Hickenlooper is termed out and cannot run again.

Johnston on Tuesday said the debt-free college or job training would be available to those who perform “meaningful service” to Colorado.

Denver businessman Noel Ginsburg has already said he is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Rep. Ed Perlmutter are other Democrats who may run. Many Republican politicians are also expected to compete for their party’s gubernatorial nomination.