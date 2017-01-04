Jim Caldwell to return to coach the Lions for 2017 season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. | Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season.

The team announced the move Wednesday morning, a day after Caldwell fielded questions about his job security.

Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, right, watches quarterback Matthew Stafford warm up for the team’s NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Caldwell helped the Lions earn a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Detroit lost its last three games of the regular season, dropping Caldwell’s record to 27-21 with the franchise. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl in his first of three seasons and was fired after his third year with a 26-22 record after the 2011 season.

Sixth-seeded Detroit plays at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night.

