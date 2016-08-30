Jefferson County woman killed, son injured by their own dogs

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A Jefferson County woman has died and her son has been injured after their two dogs attacked them.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2c5h4jl) that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the attack Monday night and deputies found the woman and her son at their Conifer home.

The woman died at the scene. Officials say her son, who is in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Dionne Waugh says the mother and son were attacked by their two terrier-pit bull mix dogs.

The dogs are in custody of Jefferson County Animal Control and an investigation is ongoing.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com