Jason Batchelor appointed interim Aurora city manager as search gets underway for new chief

AURORA | Deputy City Manager Jason Batchelor has been named the interim city manager until Aurora City Council replaces Skip Noe, who announced last month he’s retiring.

“So much is happening in Aurora, and I am honored to be able to keep our important work moving forward until the next city manager is named,” Batchelor, also the former city finance director, said in a statement.

He’s been deputy city manager since 2015.

City council decided shortly after Noe’s retirement announcement it would use Affion Public to conduct a national search for the new manager. That process is slated to take three to six months, according to the city.

“I have been fortunate to be part of an amazing team at the city of Aurora, and I am extremely proud of all we have had the chance to accomplish,” Noe said in a statement. “Aurora is a wonderful community and a city full of opportunity. I know there are many more great things in store for Aurora and look forward to being a part of that as a resident.”

Noe’s last day in the office will be Oct. 6. His official retirement day is Nov. 1.