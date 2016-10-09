Jailhouse store offering products made by prisoners

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANON CITY, Colo. | A store that sells products made or refurbished by prisoners is hoping to do a booming business.

The new store named The Cellhouse in Canon City is selling tractors, canoes and motorcycles. It also sells fishing gear and wood products.

According to the Pueblo Chieftain (http://tinyurl.com/zyy6xcl ), people can also get their pictures taken in a mock jail cell while they shop.

City officials say it is part of a campaign to put a positive spin on the community’s prison history.

State officials say it’s a way to teach prisoners a trade and they hope inmates who are released will be less likely to return to crime.

