Investigators: Man shot by Commerce City police fired first

DENVER | Authorities say an armed man wearing ballistic body armor was shot during a confrontation with Commerce City police.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/zR2hDO ) 44-year-old Isaac Lesperance-Torres was shot Tuesday morning after running from police, who were trying to arrest him on outstanding criminal warrants.

Police say he was hiding in a stairwell and threatening to kill himself when they saw that he had a gun. Lesperance-Torres opened fire, and officers shot him twice in the leg.

He is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Lesperance-Torres has a long criminal record in Colorado, including arrests for fraud, forgery and prohibited use of a weapon. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

