Investigation: Crew warned to abort just before fatal crash

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A new federal report says air traffic controllers warned the pilots of a corporate jet to abort their landing at a windy Colorado mountain airport seconds before it crashed in 2014, killing one person.

The National Transportation Safety Board report also says the pilots had limited flying time in a Bombardier (bahm-BAHR’-dee-yay) CL 600, the twin-jet aircraft that crashed in flames at the Aspen airport in January 2014.

The report dated Wednesday doesn’t list the cause of the crash. That will be part of a final report, which isn’t expected for several weeks.

The crashed kill the co-pilot and injured the pilot and a passenger, all from Mexico.

The sheriff’s department identified the co-pilot as 54-year-old Sergio Carranza Brabata. Names of the pilot and passenger haven’t been released.