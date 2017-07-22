Injured golden eagle recovering at Colorado raptor center

PUEBLO, Colo. | A female golden eagle is recovering from a leg injury at a Colorado raptor center, and the center director hopes the bird can be returned to the wild soon.

The Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo says the bird was brought in Wednesday with a soft-tissue injury to her left foot. Raptor Center Director Diana Miller says Friday the eagle is feeling much better.

Miller says the center treats six to 10 injured eagles a year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says fish and game officer Benjamin Meier found the injured eagle on the ground beside a southern Colorado highway in a rainstorm Tuesday night.

Vogrin says a traffic accident had occurred nearby, but it wasn’t clear if that’s how the bird was hurt.