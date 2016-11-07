Increased flows of Colorado River water through Grand Canyon

PAGE, Ariz. | The federal Bureau of Reclamation has again increased flows of Colorado River water through the Grand Canyon to simulate natural flooding.

The 96-hour release that began Monday from Glen Canyon Dam near Page mimics the river’s natural flows and deposits sand to protect archaeological sites and create habitat for wildlife and beaches for rafters.

U.S. Interior Department officials say the release is the fourth under a protocol approved in 2012.

Officials advise rafters and other recreationists to use caution along the river during the higher flows as the water level rises and then recedes.

The bureau says the higher releases won’t change the total amount of water released from Lake Powell to Lake Mead because late releases will be adjusted to compensate for the high volume released during the experiment.