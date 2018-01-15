Icy roads create chaos around Aurora; I70 closed, I-225 reopened

AURORA | A blanket of ice covered metro area roads Monday morning, leading to a chaotic scene as police in Aurora and elsewhere scrambled to respond to multiple crashes and close stretches of black-ice-coated highway.

At 8:45 a.m., Interstate 225 re-opened from Parker Road to Interstate 70 — a huge swath of busy highway that cuts through the heart of Aurora — but police are pleading with drivers to take things slow.

The roads east of the city aren’t much better. Police closed I-70 east from Aurora all the way to Bennet.

“There are accidents everywhere this morning. Roads are VERY icy. Take your time getting where you are going,” police said in a tweet about 7 a.m.

It’s not clear exactly how many crashes there have been, but police said their officers are responding to “several” and they placed the city on accident alert. That means if a crash doesn’t involve serious injury, motorists should exchange information but shouldn’t expect an officer to respond.

It’s unclear when I-70 will reopen.

Roads are also icy off the highways. Police said Arapahoe Road is closed at Jordan Road because of a crash.