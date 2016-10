MONTROSE, Colo. | Montrose County authorities are working to identify human remains found on the Uncompahgre (uhn-kuhm-PAH’-gray) Plateau over the weekend.

County spokeswoman Katie Yergensen says hunters found the remains in the Sawmill Mesa area of the plateau west of Montrose on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies and members of the sheriff’s posse searched the area on Sunday and found several bones and some clothing.