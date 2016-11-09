Hunter missing since Saturday found in Rio Blanco County

MEEKER, Colo. | Search and rescue crews in Rio Blanco County have found a hunter who went missing on Saturday.

KMGH-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eUi3UC ) that the 61-year-old man was found Tuesday unharmed but somewhat dehydrated and confused.

The hunter, from Michigan, had last been seen Saturday near Pagoda Lake, about 45 miles from Meeker. The man’s hunting partner says the two of them split up and were supposed to meet for lunch, but his friend never arrived.

