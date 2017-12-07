Hunter finds human remains near nursing home in Colorado

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | A hunter found human remains in Colorado, roughly 1 mile away from a nursing home that reported one of its residents missing in July.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the hunter found the remains Friday afternoon on private property in Olathe, Colorado.

Authorities recovered bones and fragments of clothing from the scene.

Montrose County spokeswoman Katie Yergensen said it wasn’t possible to give an age range of the remains or specify whether they were from a man or woman at this time.

Seventy-seven-year-old Gary Goldman walked away from the Colorow Care Center in Olathe and has not been found.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com