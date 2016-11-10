Hundreds march in Denver Thursday night to protest Trump election

A protestor marches up Colfax Avenue on Nov. 11 in downtown Denver. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel

Protestors march through Civic Center Park on Nov. 11 following the recent election of Donald Trump on Nov. 8. The march went through downton Denver from the park, through 16th street mall and back up Colfax Avenue. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel

Protestors sit in the middle of Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver on Nov 11. A march through Denver was organized to protest the recent election of Donal Trump on Nov. 8. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel

Protestors march through Civic Center Park on Nov. 11 following the recent election of Donald Trump on Nov. 8. The march went through downton Denver from the park, through 16th street mall and back up Colfax Avenue. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel

A man raises hsi fist in solidarity as an anti-Trump rally walks past on Colfax on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Protesters walk down the Sixteenth Street Mall during an Anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Protesters walk down the Sixteenth Street Mall during an Anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

A protester holds a sign during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Danni Scrite, left, hugs Ariel Tomlinson during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Anti-Trump protesters march down Champa Street on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Jocelyn Delrio waves an American flag and a gay pride flag during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver.Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Anti-Trump protesters climb a statue outside of the Capitol on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

DENVER | Several hundred people marched along the streets of Downtown Denver in protest of Donald Trump.

Many in the large group waved anti-Trump signs as they made their way from the Colorado Capitol, through Downtown and back to an area that includes multiple government buildings Thursday night.

Looks like an old fashioned sit in pic.twitter.com/uWqtBDcSSQ — Gabriel Christus (@gchristus) November 11, 2016

Police cruisers are following the crowd and keeping a close watch.

Protesters chanted, “Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here.”

Earlier in the day, about 300 people chanted anti-Donald Trump slogans on the steps of the Colorado Capitol and vowed to renew progressive activism. Speakers reminded the crowd that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won Colorado and the national popular vote, and they encouraged each other not to slow activism for progressive causes.

Now chanting ” black lives matter” pic.twitter.com/rtmFygjCv3 — Gabriel Christus (@gchristus) November 11, 2016

Democratic state Rep. Joe Salazar of Thornton led the rally, which also included Latino and black speakers and the head of Colorado’s largest abortion-rights group.

The morning protest came a day after high school students from Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs walked out of class to decry the election results.

Another anti-Trump protest was scheduled for Thursday evening in Boulder.