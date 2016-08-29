Hundreds go topless in Denver to promote gender equality

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Denver’s central mall on Sunday was crowded with topless people promoting gender equality.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2bLV8fs ) that the demonstrators rallied in the Civic Center as part of international Go Topless Day, which suggests women should have the right to go shirtless without being sexualized just like men.

The Denver Go Topless Day gathering was among several staged Sunday in cities around the globe, including New York and Los Angeles.

This is the fourth year Denver has participated in the event. Organizers this year say they were met with greater acceptance and fewer lewd comments.

Denver municipal ordinances allow toplessness as long as participants avoid indecency.

