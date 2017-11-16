House passes sweeping GOP tax overhaul

President Donald Trump arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Trump arrived at the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber was expected to approve the tax bill over solid Democratic opposition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump leaves Capitol Hill after meeting with lawmakers on tax policy, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Washington. Trump urged House Republicans Thursday to approve a near $1.5 trillion tax overhaul as the party prepared to drive the measure through the House. Across the Capitol, Democrats pointed to new numbers showing the Senate version of the plan would boost taxes on lower and middle-income Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave Capitol Hill after meeting with lawmakers on tax policy, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Washington. Trump urged House Republicans Thursday to approve a near $1.5 trillion tax overhaul as the party prepared to drive the measure through the House. Across the Capitol, Democrats pointed to new numbers showing the Senate version of the plan would boost taxes on lower and middle-income Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON | The House has passed a sweeping Republican tax bill cutting taxes for corporations and many people. It puts GOP leaders closer to delivering to President Donald Trump a crucial legislative achievement after nearly a year of failures.

The House voted 227-205 along party lines to approve the bill, which would bring the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Aurora Republican Congressman Mike Coffman supported the measure, which he said is pro-growth.

“I’ve always believed that simplifying our tax code and reducing the tax burden on hardworking families and businesses will promote job growth and higher wages in communities all across our country,” he said in a statement upon the House approval. “The same CBO (Congressional Budget Office) that projected a $1.5 trillion deficit over the next 10 years is also projecting that there will be $1 trillion in additional revenue for every .4% of economic growth.

“I’m amazed that the same loud voices that defended voting for $2.7 trillion in deficit spending to grow the size of government, in just the first two years of the Obama Administration, are now suddenly concerned about deficit spending when it comes to reducing the tax burdens on families and businesses in order to grow the economy.”

Coffman, along with several other Republicans, have been adamant about opposing policies that would drive up the national debt. Coffman says on his campaign webpage: “The greatest threat to the long-term stability of the United States is our rising and unsustainable national debt.” In 2014, the congressman supported what was dubbed the “Koch budget”, because it wiped out deficit spending over a decade.

Up until the vote Coffman didn’t offer a comment on the tax plan, saying multiple times he was still studying the measure.

Most of the House bill’s reductions would go to business. Both the Senate and House would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reduce levies on millions of partnerships and certain corporations, including many small businesses.

Personal income tax rates for many would be reduced through some deductions, and credits would be reduced or eliminated. But projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.

Jason Crow, one of the three Democrats vying for Coffman’s seat, said in a statement the sitting congressman’s vote broke the trust of Coloradans.

“This is just another example of Coffman siding with Trump, Paul Ryan and Washington Republicans over the rest of us in Colorado – as Coffman has done 94% of the time,” he said. “Across Colorado, middle-class families will pay MORE in taxes and face cuts to Medicare, while billionaires and corporations reap a windfall. Mike Coffman has taken over $2.8 million in corporate PAC money, and today Congressman Coffman helped those special interests get their reward. As a someone who grew up working class, I know what policies like this can do to hard working families.”

Kara Mason contributed to this story.