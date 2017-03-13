Hotel bookings up in Aspen due to racers, spring break

ASPEN | Hotel bookings are up in the Aspen area this week as two ski areas are preparing to host a large number of visitors due to a ski competition and school vacations.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2lTbTvG) occupancy is nearing 90 percent for much of this week.

Stay Aspen Snowmass President Bill Tomcich says Snowmass Village will see its busiest night Monday, while Aspen will see its most visitors on Saturday.

The increased visitors this week come as the Aspen area is hosting the 2017 FIS Ski World Cup Finals and students are on spring break.

Tomcich says racers, officials and support staff with this year’s ski competition will account for about 820 hotel rooms per night.

Aspen started planning for this week’s increased demand more than a year ago.

