Homeless shelter in Colorado Springs set to open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs’ long-awaited Spring Rescue Mission homeless shelter is set to open Friday.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2fM1dIl ) that the shelter includes 168 year-long beds and an additional 32 spots for sleeping mats when overnight temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees. The nonprofit also will have 57 additional beds specifically for women.

Admission to the shelter is based on behavior, not sobriety, offering the city an option to help the chemically-dependent homeless.

A homeless camp grew on the nonprofit’s property in anticipation of the shelter’s opening but it was dismantled in October when Springs Rescue Mission was served a zoning ordinance citation.

